'Strong Beginnings' expands ABA therapy services to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The need for resources for all parents is never-ending, but this is even more vital for parents with children who are on the spectrum.

Strong Beginnings is a new specialty provider in the Coastal Bend that aims to create an impact by spreading awareness and acceptance for children of all abilities.

Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy, can be used for people of all ages, but it is often used for children with autism. According to the CDC ,1 of out 36 children in the United States has autism spectrum disorder or also known as ASD.

“We have worked with children as young as 18 months old, mostly with children that are diagnosed with the autism spectrum, we provided (the) opportunity and a safe space for them and their families," Strong Beginnings founder and Clinical Director Berenice Diaz said.

Strong Beginnings first started in 2014 in Arizona and has now expanded its services to the Coastal Bend.

“A lot of our goals are aligned to the criteria needed for the medical necessity for the diagnoses on the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) 5, “ Diaz said.

The organization provides many inclusive activities for the children, as it’s important to have a safe space for them and their families.

“We do have individual rooms where we will do those individual programs for each kiddos, we have a craft area and lunch area that’s combined and we also have a sensory playroom area," she added.

Diaz said one of her providers who worked with her in Arizona, Katie Merriman told her about the need in the Corpus Christi area for services like the ones they offer.

She saw this as a great opportunity to expand since they recently celebrated their tenth anniversary.

“We are trying to teach the skills need(ed) to provide the opportunity to learn in those areas that they may be a deficit in, you know it could be communication, social skills or it could be behavior,” she said.

They also offer a parenting training component to make sure the kids master skills outside of home.

Diaz added they are also planning to connect with local schools to be able to provide the best quality of ABA therapy for the children

All these services are typically covered by insurance, they are currently accepting BCBS, and finalizing Medicaid and Magellan.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.