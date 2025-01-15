Starbucks to prioritize paying customers soon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starbucks locations across the country, including the Coastal Bend will soon shift to a policy prioritizing paying customers. The policy, set to take effect on Jan. 20, restricts access to cafes, patios, and restrooms to only those who make a purchase.

This marks a reversal of Starbucks' previous open-door policy, a move that left some customers frustrated.

“I don't understand why they would do this out of nowhere given it’s winter essentially. This is like the worst time to do it, I think,” customer Cecilia Villarreal said.

Starbucks issued a statement saying, “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.” However, not all customers were satisfied with the explanation.

“Think about it. If I have to buy something in order to go into Starbucks, what happens if I look at the menu and leave? Have I somehow violated the law?” customer Gray Burks asked.

“Starbucks is known to be very open. And coffee shops around are supposed to be very open. Where does the line lie?” Villarreal said.

This policy change will apply to all company-owned stores, including the Starbucks location on Leopard Street, which is designated as a 'community store.' According to Starbucks, community stores aim to provide economic opportunity in under-served communities. Burks, however, questioned whether the new policy aligns with that mission.

“Homeless people are part of the community. So either you're a paying customer store to the exclusion of other people, or you're a community store. Don’t say you’re a community store if not everybody is welcome,” Burks said.

Starbucks noted in its statement that managers received 40 hours of training ahead of the policy implementation to ensure a smooth transition.

