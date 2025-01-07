Seniors stay warm and safe at Greenwood Senior Center during cold snap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend experiences a deep cold snap, many of the senior residents are looking for ways to stay warm and healthy.

One place providing not only warmth but also comfort and community is the Greenwood Senior Center, where seniors come together to share advice, play games, and stay safe in the chilly weather.

Jesse Martinez, a retired senior who visits the Greenwood Senior Center at least three times a week, shared how important it is for him to have a warm place to go.

"We come over here to the center, we come and play and hang around with retired people," said Martinez. "It feels good to know we have a warm place to go to."

For Martinez, staying indoors during the cold snap is key to avoiding illness as elderly folks are more prone to getting sick.

“At our age, we like to stay inside. You know, we can get sick pretty easily,” he said."But I like to step out and get a little cool.”

Martinez added that he knows how important it is to get outside and be active. But he knows spending most of his time in warm spaces like the senior center is safer.

Jane Garza, another senior who regularly visits the center, explained how she is doing her best to limit her exposure to the cold.

"If somebody is sick, we go with our masks because you never know," said Garza. "Everybody is really cautious about that. They don’t want to get sick because we are old.”

In addition to warmth, many seniors, like Santos Huertas, also visit the center for the food and the camaraderie.

"I’m here to do a little eating because when you are a senior, you have to go where they provide stuff for us," said Huerta. The center offers a variety of meals and activities for local seniors, making it a central hub for those looking to beat the winter chill and enjoy time with friends.

Martinez shared one important piece of advice for everyone as the cold temperatures continue.

“Everyone should stay safe and warm to prevent getting sick,” he said.

Staying indoors when possible, using blankets, wearing warm clothing, and eating well are all steps that can help keep seniors stay healthy and strong throughout the season.

