Rising costs, lasting traditions: Westside business keeps the Tamale tradition alive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Eating or making tamales is more than just a meal — it’s a tradition that units families and communities across Latin America.

But in recent years, this cherished custom has become more and more expensive. Neighborhood News Reporter, Naidy Escobar, looked into how the cost of tamales has gone up over the years and how local businesses are managing to keep this tradition alive.

For nearly five decades, El Ranchero Tortilla Factory has been serving the Westside of town, providing the ingredients needed to keep this Latin cuisine alive.

This little shop is located on Carmen Street and Balboa, and the family-run factory has become a staple in the community.

Ricardo Pedrazo, the owner of the factory, recalls a time when a dozen tamales cost just $5. Now, that same dozen has nearly tripled in price.

"Right now, they are $14 a dozen," Pedrazo said. "We try to keep it as low as possible, but it depends on the prices of the meat. It fluctuates up and down."

While tamales themselves are getting more expensive, the cost of the core ingredients to make them—like masa (corn dough)—has also increased dramatically. Pedrazo said that just a few months ago, his regular masa cost $1.30 per pound.

Now, it’s up to $1.50 per pound, and his ready-mix masa has risen from $2.30 to $2.90 per pound.

"We try to keep it as homemade as possible," Pedrazo explains. "We’ve been doing it since the 70s, and we just try to keep it the same. That’s what keeps the business going."

But despite these rising costs, El Ranchero Tortilla Factory remains committed to its mission of keeping tamale-making affordable and accessible, especially on busy days like this Christmas—the busiest day of the year, according to Pedrazo.

For many, tamales are a labor of love — whether preparing them at home with family or purchasing them from a trusted local business. Pedrazo reflects on the significance of maintaining this tradition, especially considering it was his parents who first started the business.

"It means a lot, you know? Especially since my parents started this. Now, I have to keep that going," he said.

As the holidays approach, local businesses like El Ranchero Tortilla Factory play a key role in preserving the flavors, aromas, and traditions that define Latin American culture.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.