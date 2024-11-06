RESULTS ARE IN: Corpus Christi City Council District 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 3 is looking to have a new city councilman, as Roland Barerra is running at large.

Eric Cantu came out the winner for District 3, garnering 70.13% of the votes, with Alberto Carrillo III following in second place with 29.87% of the votes.

Cantu said he will prioritize public safety by ensuring police and fire departments are fully equipped and supported with the best training and retention plans.

Carillo III's focus was on community engagement and transparency. He said he will also focus on infrastructure improvements, and economic development, promoting small businesses and current and emerging industries is something he is looking into.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar spoke to Cantu and said the entire experiance was humbling. And although this wasn't his first time running to represent District 3 he said he is honored to finally have the opportunity to serve the Westside.

"I lost my mother at a very young age and this race was for her, and it is a blessing and I am very happy with our team who worked very hard," Cantu said.

Cantu is more than excited to start serving the people and thanks all of his voters.

" District 3 has so much potential, and I am ready to serve the people," he added.

