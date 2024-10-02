Remembering Coach Juan 'Batman' Salazar Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juan 'Batman' Salazar Jr was a beacon of positivity and strength, guiding the youth for over 40 years with a loving and caring spirit. He died on Wednesday, Sept. 25 due to kidney cancer.

Many throughout the West Oso community are saddened, especially in the baseball world.

Batman, as he was know, was a physical education teacher at West Oso for 20 years. He played a huge role for many kids on the Westside.

“My dad has been coaching, teaching, mentoring and inspiring the youth for 48 years,” his oldest son Juan Salazar V said.

Salazar V told KRIS 6 News Reporter Naidy Escobar that his father was one of a kind.

"He displayed characteristics that are rare even into days society, he was the type of man who put others first,” he added.

Salazar V said while growing up, his father taught him that giving back is important. He added that having him as a role model made him and his brothers who they are today.

Coach Batman met his wife at West Oso Elementary and they had three boys, all who played baseball.

Batman was a huge part of the baseball community and coached at several Little Leagues including Universal, American and at the Padre Little Leagues. He was well-recognized and influenced many coaches and community members.

Lupe Ramirez, the director for Lone Star Select, had known Batman for early 30 years and said his death definitely hit home in the baseball community.

Coach Batman loved sports and always wanted to give back, Something that he always taught his kids was to never give up and always remember where they come from.

He impacted the lives of many across the Coastal Bend and his family said they have received so much support from the community and they are extremely grateful.

"When you lose someone like that, I mean realistically all you could say is someone like that is irreplaceable you know what I mean, especially with the knowledge he possessed in the game of baseball,” Ramirez said.

Something that Coach Batman taught Ramirez was to teach his kids that even when they lose they win.

"They win because even if they loose a game, coach would make sure they have learned something," Ramirez added.

The Batcave is a sports facility that Batman opened up for the youth 15 years ago. The facility didn't just train young athletes, it also changed their lives and the community they lived in.

His son tells us that many people don't know but the Batcave facility has never profited any funds throughout the 15 years. Coach Batman made it his mission to be able to provide a safe space for his kiddos.

Juan Salazar V said his father influenced him so much he is now an educator.

“One of the last things he told me was remember the children are first and that is one thing I’ll keep forever,” Salazar V said.

Bobby Benavidez, who coached for the B.A.T.S team with Batman for over a decade, said he also learned so much.

“ It’s all about giving back, you know the game of baseball is really hard and so is life, but if you give love through baseball it loves you back," Benavidez said. "It's the same thing with life its gives back to you and that’s what Juan showed them(the kids),"

Benavidez added that he was fortunate enough to learn the game of baseball and learn the game of life with him.

B.A.T.S is an abbreviation that stands for building attitudes towards success and Benavidez plans to continue to teach the youth how Coach Batman taught them.

“ For those that don’t know Batman has no superpowers, Batman is about as humane as we are however he found a way to be a superhero and that was my dad, my dad’s superpower was being who he genuinely was," Salazar V said." I just wish he was alive to be able to see the impact he has made.”

Salazar V said his father, who died at age 63, left behind a message and that was to make sure you get health checks on the regular.

