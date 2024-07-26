Search is on for driver who pulled gun on officer during a traffic stop in city's West side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Officers are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a deputy during a traffic stop just before noon on Friday.

According to Chief David Cook, a Nueces County Sheriff's deputy pulled a grey 2007 Ford F-150 truck over on Niagara Street near Baldwin. After the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and the deputy fired at the driver. Soon after, the driver fled the scene.

The deputy was not injured but there's no word on whether the driver was shot. The Nueces County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have shut down Niagara Street near Baldwin Avenue.

KRIS 6 News

Deputies have taped off a portion of Niagara Street between Baldwin Boulevard and Francis Street.

KRIS 6 News

Meanwhile, officers are searching for the man driving a grey 2007 Ford F-150 truck. The license plate reads MXS 8566. If you see the vehicle, you're urged to call police.