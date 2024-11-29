Police discover stolen Jeep in a ditch off Columbia Pkwy on the city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A stolen white Jeep was found in a ditch off Columbia Parkway and Villarreal Street on Friday morning after 10 a.m.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Jeep was more than likely used for joyriding and then abandoned in the ditch.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this moment but will collect evidence from the vehicle and process it.

Emergency crews recovered the vehicle from the ditch by using a tow truck.

CCPD says the Auto Task Forcewants to remind everyone to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings.

Here are some tips to protect your vehicle from being stolen:

Lock Your Doors: Always ensure your car doors are locked, even if you’re just stepping away for a moment.

Don’t Leave Valuables in Your Car: Remove any valuables, including electronics, bags, and personal items, to deter potential thieves.

No Guns Left in Vehicles: For your safety and the safety of others, never leave firearms in your vehicle.

Park in Well-Lit Areas: Choose well-lit and populated areas when parking to reduce the risk of theft.