Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle on Baldwin Blvd Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle on the 200 block of Baldwin Boulevard Saturday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the deadly crash happened on May 18, 2024, around 6:29 p.m.

"Officers arrived on the scene and observed a male lying in the roadway. Bystanders were already administering first aid. Medics arrived and transported the 67-year-old male to a local hospital," said CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Investigators say the male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Baldwin Blvd.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with the police. The pedestrian did not cross at a crosswalk nor where a sidewalk was provided, added Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

The pedestrian later passed away at a local hospital.