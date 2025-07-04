Organizers preparing for 2nd annual Back to School Bash benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend is preparing for its second annual Back-to-School Bash, which aims to help more than 2,000 local children prepare for the upcoming school year.

The nonprofit is partnering with April Vasquez, a licensed agent with McCrann Insurance, to provide essential services for children in need.

"The Boys and Girls Club is an amazing program that takes care of the kids, even their summer program. It's $100 per month per child where they're fed breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to going on field trips and other things of that nature," Vasquez said.

The bash will offer free haircuts, free or low-cost eye exams, physicals, immunizations, and a school supply giveaway.

The Back to School Bash is scheduled for Saturday, July 26th, at the Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Drive, near Horne Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

