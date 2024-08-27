Nueces County inmates donate shed to New Life Refuge Ministries

Nueces County Sheriff's Dept is donating a storage building to New Life Refuge Ministries

The storage building was built by McKinzie Jail inmates during a construction skills training course

The shed will be used by New Life Refuge Ministries to store maintenance supplies

The inmates learned valuable construction skills that can help them find jobs upon release

The program also allows inmates to spend time outdoors

Broadcast transcript:

A local non-profit is getting a much needed storage shed courtesy of some of the inmates at the McKinzie Jail Annex.

For the past 6 weeks, a group of inmates enrolled in the jail's construction skills training program have been working on a 10 by 12 foot storage shed.

On Wednesday, the shed was presented to New Life Ministries, a group that works with victims of human trafficking.

The skills the inmates learned during this build will help them find jobs when they are released.

The program also gives them some time outdoors.

Edward Lozano, an inmate, said, "It's a lot nicer to get some sun on the skin and get out of the cell for, from 8 to 3, Monday through Thursday so yes, enjoying the heat and the sun. Doesn't bother me a bit."

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department will be delivering the shed to the campus of New Life Refuge Ministries. They'll use it to store maintenance supplies.