MOTHER'S WORST NIGHTMARE: Car stolen with children in backseat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It was a terrifying morning for one Westside mother after her car was stolen with her children in the backseat.

According to police, the woman called 911 at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 when her grey sedan was stolen from her home on the 2200 block of Baldwin Court near Sarita Street with her two toddlers inside.

When officers arrived to talk to the victim, a call came into dispatch that two children were found on a sidewalk near the intersection of Mary Street and Bluntzer Street, which is about a mile away from their home. Both toddlers were still in their car seats and unharmed. They were reunited with family.

As officers continued searching for the stolen vehicle, they found it on South Port Avenue. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off. Officers eventually found the vehicle near Baldwin Boulevard and Shawnee Street, where they arrested the driver, 17-year-old Xyrenthian Maxwell.

Maxwell was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, abandonment/endangerment of a child, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the city detention center and will eventually be transported to the Nueces County Jail.