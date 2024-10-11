Moody High School safety officer: proudly bleeding blue and gold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans are preparing for their game against the Miller Bucs this week. Neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar spoke to one fan who has been a huge supporter of the Trojans for a decade.

He shared with us all about his pride and what it means to him.

“You know he’s coming when you hear that 'Moody Trojans, Moody Trojans' chant, ” senior Aubrey Guerra said.

The person Guerra is referring to is safety officer Cres Reyes. He has been working as a Safety Officer for Corpus Christi Independent School District for 17 years. But for the last 10 years, he has been at Moody High School.

His love for the Trojans has grown so much over the years, and the students, faculty, and staff have all become his family.

“Coming to Moody High School to work it's like it's an honor, and I’m proud to be here working," Reyes said.

When Officer Reyes isn't in his uniform, he proudly displays his Moody pride at every single game. It doesn't matter if it's football or any other sort of sport; he is always there.

He always shows up and shows out for his Trojans, and the students love it.

“We love him. We always expect him to be at every single game,“ Guerra said.

“I think that having just a big involvement in school spirit is helping our athletics feel more proud of themselves and try even harder because they know they have that support,” Laura Cuevas, a Senior at Moody, said.

“We love him and adore him because he does so much for our TJs and our band and overall just for our school spirit,” Senior Laura Flores added.

Reyes likes to call the halls he walks "the magical kingdom." He says it’s important to show the kids his support at all times, letting them know that he is there for them.

“We both feed each other. They pump me up, I pump them up, and it even feeds to the parents and to the rest of the Trojan nation, you know, and it just feels good; it’s a family environment,” he said.

In 2022, he was inducted into the Moody High School faculty and staff hall of fame. His Trojan pride is so great that he even has a tattoo of the team mascot.

"I am a Moody Trojan for life,” he said.

He tells us many people ask him if the Miller vs. Moody game is going to be emotional for him since he graduated from Miller in 1985.

But he said he is nothing but excited and wants the kids to remember that it's not all about winning.

“No matter what happens, play your heart out and show respect for the game,” Reyes said.

He said he hopes to continue to support his Moody Trojans for as long as possible.

