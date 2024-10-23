Moody High School celebrates first 'Moody Memorial Mole Walk' to honor beloved chemistry teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Moody High School on Wednesday, they held their first ever 'Moody Memorial Mole Walk,' which honored chemistry teachers who are no longer with us.

The teachers were Vinay Dulip, Kim Jackson and Sabina Maza. They all played a huge role in the lives of many in the Trojan community.

Mole Day was created to spark interest in chemistry, and many schools across the United States celebrate it by doing different chemistry activities.

But this year, Moody High School has made it its mission to honor those who have made a huge impact on the lives of the students, faculty, and staff.

Last week neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar told you about Mr. Dulip's life and the amount of impact he had on many people across the Coastal Bend.

We spoke to his daughter, who told us her father was always dedicated to his job, his students, and also his family

The Dulip family is grateful for the community's support following his passing.

“ Being an educator is special,” Moody High School Principal Doctor Enrique Velas said.

He and his team said it was important to honor science teachers who played a role in the Trojan community.

“We came out to help and memorialize some really incredible teachers here at Moody High School Mr. Jackson, Mr. Vinay Dulip, and Sabina Meza," instructional Coach Moody High School Luisa White said.

White is a former student and colleague of Jackson and Dulip. She said these two teachers really made a difference in her life, and she is incredibly grateful for them.

“They pushed me past what I thought was my own limit, and I really feel that their lessons, not only in chemistry or in physics or in life, were really important to set me on the path that I am on today," White said.

She admits she was lucky enough to have had someone like these teachers to guide her not only as a student but also a colleague and that is why it was important for her to show up and show out.

“Today is mole day, which represents in chemistry the average number 6.02 times ten to the twenty-third. Mole day was an annual tradition for Mr. Dulip; he had us doing a lot of different activities throughout the school day, “ she said.

And as for Ms.Sabina Maza, she steps up during a crucial time—- the pandemic.

“It was Ms. Maza who was able to work with our kids from our other campus on Zoom with them to help them understand some of those AP chemistry classes or AP environmental courses that the senior needed at that time," Doctor Vela added.

Irene Hinojosa, the Dean at Moody, said that many students loved and cherished Maza. She taught students at two campuses and was always willing to help.

“While she was here, she was also a strong part of our science team and just helping students get an opportunity in and out of the classroom," Hinojosa said.

It's amazing to see the amount of impact these individuals have had throughout the years, said White.

Doctor Vela said they hope to continue to make this an annual event for years to come.

