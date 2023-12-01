Miller alumni rents charter buses to take fans to away game in Brownsville

Miller High School Alumni provides charter buses for fans to go to the state quarterfinals game against Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Fans decorate vehicles and stand in line to grab last-minute gear ahead of Friday's fourth round of playoffs

The game is Friday, Dec 1 at 7 p.m. at Sams Stadium in Brownsville

A group of Miller High School alumni are coming together to support the Buccaneers varsity football team.

Belle Arriaga is a Buc alum, class of 1986. Back in 2019, she came up with the idea to organize a way for fans to attend away games. To her, the idea was easy, rent a charter bus

“Several years ago, I rented two buses and filled them rather quickly and that just inspired me for the next time around," Arriaga said.

Well, that next time around has come and Arriaga rented three buses this week to go to Brownsville. Friday afternoon, more than 160 current and former Bucs will hit the road.

Arriaga says dozens of people have reached out to pay for student’s tickets as well as offer to sponsor another bus…some buccaneer support coming all the way from West Virignia.

“It’s very important to me," Arriaga, "It warms my heart to see everybody step up and just being able to hear them being excited about attending the game.”

But she isn’t the only fan showing support. Thursday evening, students and their families decorated their cars their pride. Others stood in line to grab last minute gear to wear and show off their favorite team.

“These kids, I’m telling you they work hard," Sylvia Mejia, former student said, "They work hard at what they do, so I’m proud of them,. We’re all proud of them. I’m just hoping our Miller Bucs get the win. We’ve got faith in them because they’re the best of the best.”

The game between Miller and Brownsville Veterans Memorial is Friday evening.

Kickoff begins at 7 P.M. at Sams Memorial Stadium.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.