Menger Elementary pedals into new heights with first-ever 'All Kids Bike' program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Menger Elementary School, learning goes beyond the classroom—and it’s a whole lot of fun!

Students are getting ready to "crank up" their education in a unique way, and this time, it involves bikes, helmets, and lots of excitement.

Last year the school launched a new initiative, the first-ever bike riding program within the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD), giving students the chance to learn vital skills in a fun, hands-on way.

This is the first of its kind in all of South Texas. Recently, CCISD was honored for the program in the Texas School Business magazine's annual Bragging Rights.

Among the many students embracing this program is Eleanor Hoffman, a first grader at Menger Elementary, who’s already taking her new biking skills to the next level.

Eleanor is one of the first students to participate in the "All Kids Bike" program, which launched in December of 2023. The program is designed to help young Kindergarteners develop important physical skills, such as balance and coordination, all while having fun and staying active.

According to Coach Jose Medina, Menger Elementary’s Physical Education instructor, this program is not only about learning how to ride a bike. It’s about teaching kids how to build confidence and strength through balance.

"It was all for kindergarten. It's teaching them how to ride bikes by using their own balance," said Coach Medina.

He stresses the importance of these types of activities to encourage kids to stay engaged in school and active in their communities.

"Instead of just being home and playing video games the whole time, it's important to get back to enjoying life and exercising in a different way," Coach Medina added.

For Eleanor, the thrill of bike riding is both educational and enjoyable. She describes the process of learning how to pedal and glide on a balance bike with enthusiasm:

"It's really, really fun, but you gotta learn how to pedal on one of those gliders, and they are really fun. You can glide, and you can stand up while you're doing it too!" she said.

While the bike riding program is about fun, it’s also a safe learning experience. The first step is to help students find their balance. As Coach Medina explains, they do this by using their feet to glide, which helps kids gain the confidence to balance without training wheels.

A key focus of the program is teaching students the importance of safety. Eleanor, like many of her peers, knows that wearing a helmet is a must.

"It's really important because you can crush your skull if you're on the road and a car hits you," she said.

Coach Medina echoes that, explaining that the first lesson for many kids is about safety and its top priority.

According to the Business Journal,bike riding among kids has dropped by nearly 20% since 2007. Contributing factors include a lack of interest, concerns about safety, and not having a safe place to ride nearby.

But at Menger Elementary, students are getting the opportunity to rediscover the joys of biking while also learning about traffic safety.

Coach Medina and Coach Alanis take the time to teach students how to navigate one-way and two-way traffic and even how to understand stop signs and red lights in their neighborhoods.

The excitement doesn’t stop here. Menger Elementary has recently received a generous $2,400 grant, which will be used to enhance its bike program. Plans are already in motion to add a pump track—a fun and challenging course for students to further develop their biking skills, skating, and even rollerblading.

