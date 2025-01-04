LV Boxing Fitness Academy teen boxers punch their way to the National Silver Glove Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two young athletes from Corpus Christi are making a name for themselves in the world of boxing. Devin Del Liano, 14, and Ernesto Fuentes, 15, have recently won major victories.

Both boxers trained under Coach Luis Valladares and assistant coach Evelin Villarreal at LV Boxing Fitness Academy, and this has been a once in a life time experience for both the gym and the boys.

For Devin Del Liano and Ernesto Fuentes, boxing isn’t just a sport; it’s a way of life. Training at the gym seven days a week, including weekends, the boys have devoted themselves to their craft since they first laced up their gloves.

“We’re in the gym 24/7, every day, even on the weekends,” Fuentes said.

This unwavering commitment has paid off as both fighters have pushed themselves beyond their limits to achieve success.

This past weekend, both boys won the Regional Silver Gloves Region 6 Tournament in Searcy, Arkansas which included seven states going against each other in all weight classes to select the best fighters to represent region 6 at nationals.

Those states include Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, & Mississippi. Del Liano and Fuentes will be representing Texas at Independence, Missouri on Jan 29 at the Silver Gloves National Tournament.

This will make them the only team representing South Texas.

Del Liano said this sport takes a lot of sacrafice.

"We miss birthday, holidays, special occasions. You have to be really dedicated," Del Liano said.

Their coach, Luis Valladares, has been a guiding force in their journey. According to Coach Valladares, what sets Devin and Ernesto apart is their relentless drive and dedication.

“These boys work really hard. They’re really committed, real disciplined,” Valladares said. “They show up every single day, no excuses, no complaints. And once they get here, they know it’s strictly business.”

The intensity of their training is evident in their focus and determination—traits that have brought them to the next level.

Boxing has also been a transformative experience for Devin and Ernesto, helping them grow both inside and outside the ring.

Just last year Ernesto was a part of another Boxing club and had to face Devin in a match up.

Ernesto defeated him, but now that they are both on the same team and Ernesto said he sees Devin like family now.

Devin, who has been boxing for four years, and competing for two said the sport has been a tool for self-improvement.

"I joined boxing to build confidence and learn self-defense, especially because I was bullied in elementary school," he added.

Through boxing, Devin has gained more than just physical strength it has taught him much more.

"Boxing has taught me a lot," he said. "It’s taught me to never get too cocky. You always have to be humble, but not too humble. And always be yourself and do what you do best in the ring."

For Ernesto, boxing has been a lifelong passion.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he added. “Boxing has taught me respect, discipline, staying humble, and just being open-minded in general.”

Ernesto added that he remembers being a little boy and watching the professional boxers and saying that one he will be a world champion.

The boys are more excited than ever to represent the Coastal Bend. Coming from a smaller city, they know the significance of their success.

“It means everything to me,” Ernesto said. “All of my hard work, all of our coach’s hard work... everything is paying off right now.”

As they head to the Nationals, Devin and Ernesto are more than ready to showcase the skills and mindset that have gotten them this far.

With Nationals on the horizon, these young boxers are set to continue their journey, one punch at a time.

Whether they take home a trophy or not, one thing is certain: Devin Del Liano and Ernesto Fuentes are just getting started.

LV Boxing Fitness Academy plans to host a fundraiser to help the boys compete at the Nationals Silver Glove tournament in Indpendance, Missouri.

It will be held on Jan. 25 at the Acardia Shopping Center from 11 a.m., till they sell out. For more information on how you can donate or help fundraise click here.

