Local Habitat for Humanity remembers late President Jimmy Carter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The news of President Jimmy Carter's passing was especially felt by the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Many believe Carter's legacy will live on through the organization he helped for more than three decades.

Since 1984, President and his wife, Rosalynn helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity. For 35 years, they helped build, renovate, and repair nearly 4,400 homes.

Before teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, the Carters built their first house in San Antonio in 1976. That inspired them to want to build more homes for low income families around the world.

Jimmy Carter also inspired countless people to also volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

In fact, he made a huge impression on Steven Pierce, the Executive Director of Corpus Christi's Habitat for Humanity chapter who met Carter at a Walmart in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Jimmy Carter was famously known for being a kind and humble person, a very approachable guy... That made a big impression on me and I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, long before I became the executive director," Pierce said.

Meanwhile, the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity is organizing a wall raising ceremony in honor of Carter. It will be held at the Habitat for Humanity Restore at 1901 Lipan on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and write messages on the wall.

In the meantime, the organization has also created an online memory book where the public is invited to leave a message. If you'd like to include a message in the online memory book, click here.

