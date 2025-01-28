Law enforcement officers engaged in an impromptu Westside cattle roundup

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) and the Nueces County Sheriff's Department (NCSD) are currently engaged in an impromptu livestock roundup on the city's Westside.

A herd of cattle made a break for it and were roaming around the Saratoga and County Road 35 area near Greenwood Drive. This particular herd has been wandering around and causing traffic hazards, which prompted three different calls to be made to CCPD and NCSD.

According to Captain Roland Martinez Jr. with the Nueces County Sheriff's Department's Patrol Division, rounding up loose livestock is one of the many responsibilities of the local county sheriff in the state of Texas. They use specialized equipment and experienced officers to help recapture loose cattle.

For this particular situation, employees at a local Tractor Supply Store, located off Saratoga and Ayers, also stepped in to help by donating cattle feed to help lure the majority of the herd - four cows and one baby bull - into custody. The final member, a large white Brahma bull, is still on the loose.

Capt. Martinez told KRIS 6 News that they haven't been able to figure out where the herd escaped from, but that once the escaped cattle are all rounded up, they'll be taken to either Gulf Coast Livestock Auction Alice or Mary's Stables in Sandia. If no one claims them after 10 days, the herd will either be donated or sold at auction.

Officers are currently trying to herd the bull by using their vehicles but he has evaded them thus far. Stay tuned to see how long he remains free!

