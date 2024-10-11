K-9 Hera with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office leads successful drug bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Thursday, October 10, Sergeant Rudy Gonzales with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and his canine partner Hera took a bite out of crime. She was one of theK9 deputies that neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobartold you about on Wednesday.

A traffic stop was conducted on a tractor-trailer rig on U.S. Highway 77. The trailer had an equipment violation (no turn signal), so it was stopped. During the stop, K9 Hera alerted Sgt. Gonzales and it was determined that a more thorough investigation of the tractor and trailer was warranted.

Further investigation took place, and deputies located and seized 118 pounds of methamphetamine, totaling a street value of $107,000.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office

