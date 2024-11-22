Jose Trevino trades his glove for a club at the first annual Centurion Golf Classic Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time ever, St. John Paul II and Bishop Garriga hosted their Centurion Golf Classic Tournament at the Lozano Golf Center on Friday. The tournament is a fundraiser for young athletes.

Neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar spoke with the World Series New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino about how much this event means to him.

“This is huge, you know I’ve always taken a lot of pride in my high school, I feel like I grew up there, I feel like from a young boy to a young man there, you know that school has given me a lot and I just feel like I owe it to it,” Trevino said.

Trevino tells KRIS 6 News he is working closely with the schools to boost morale and school pride, just like in the past. It's important for Trevino to help uplift the school he said made him who he is today.

He recently played in the World Series against the Dodgers and said it's an honor to be able to set an example for the next generation coming out of Corpus Christi.

"I want to provide that push for the kids that are reaching their dreams I mean I was that kid and I want them to do that too," he said.

The New York Yankee catcher said being a part of this tournament provided him the opportunity to connect with the community, including some he hadn't seen for a while. But coming back and giving back to his hometown means the world to him.

I will never forget where I came from and I am very honored and thankful to be from south Texas," Trevino said.

Trevino said he hopes to continue to be a part of this tournament for years to come.

