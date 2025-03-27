John F. Kennedy Elementary School hosts Sensory Night

John F. Kennedy Elementary School hosted a special night, where their students were able to "explore through their senses."

Sensory Night took place earlier on Wednesday, March 26, at the school's cafeteria. Students who attended enjoyed play based learning and developmentally appropriate sensory stations.

The event offered children the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe nurturing environment, in a noise-free atmosphere.

