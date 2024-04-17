JFK Elementary has a day of learning-- a lifetime of knowledge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You're never too young to learn. Junior Achievement of the Coastal Bend and West Oso ISD teamed up to teach JFK elementary students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness all in one day.

Volunteers from Del Mar College and Texas A&M Corpus Christi showed up and showed out for the kinder and first-grade students over at JFK Elementary.

Naidy Escobar

Cindy Soliz said it's important to expose the kids to some pretty grownup topics like finances and careers.

"We just wanna get them started at an early age to start thinking about other education, and so we just want them to succeed and look beyond once they get out of elementary middle school and high school," Soliz said."

The program manager of Junior Achievement said the knowledge they shared with these students is invaluable. She hopes to continue to be able to go around school districts in the Coastal Bend.

"They're getting to hear from these people talk about what it is that they do, what their careers are, and not only just focusing on the junior achievement curriculum," she said. "I think it's just a great opportunity to expose students to these topics while we're also enhancing the curriculum that they're already learning in the classroom."

Volunteers with Junior Achievement's initiative used a little show and tell to prepare students for some of the things they'll deal with as they grow older.

The students also developed valuable skills like learning about earning, saving and even how to give back to the community.

Principal Roxie Martinez said this opportunity is exciting and is looking forward to continuing to provide this for her students.

"We’re very lucky to have Junior Achievement volunteers coming into our school, our campus and sharing information with our students because it just gives our students an opportunity to learn from people of all walks of life," Martinez said.

Ezra Moreno said they're always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in how to become a volunteer, click here.

