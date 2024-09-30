Infant formula supply challenges leave families seeking alternatives

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The United States experienced a severe infant formula shortage back in 2022.

The reasons were due to a recall of Abbott Nutrition products, supply chain issues, demand for specialty formula, panic buying, and socioeconomic impact.

Fast forward to now, it might seem as that experience might be happening again. KRIS 6 News Reporter Naidy Escobar spoke to experts at the WIC office who said that wasn't the case.

There are alternatives now and the WIC office is here to help.

The WIC director Katherine Galvan said that because of hurricane Beryl, there was a tornado that hit the Enfamil formula plant in Indiana. Which caused the plant to no longer produce materials at this time.

"There has been a decrease in the amount of formula that’s available,” she said.

A decrease that might affect many in the Coastal Bend, currently the WIC office offers its services to nearly 4,700 families and 8oo to 900 of the families have infants that might be on formula.

“There is definitely formula on the shelves, but if you’re having a hard time or difficulty finding formula, we totally know that that’s something that’s happening too, you’re not alone. you don’t need to figure this out on your own," Galvan added.

She emphasized that she and her team are here to help anyone who is in need.

They are making it their mission to make sure families have what they need.

Galvan said that what happened in 2022 helped them prepare for what they are dealing with now. There are now things in plan to continue to help those families in need.

Benefits do not roe over so the WIC office is working with families in making sure they are able to use all of their benefits.

“If it’s something comparable like Enfamil gentle, what we’re providing right now is a Similac Sensitive, Similac Total Comfort, or Gerber Good Start Soothe," she said."All of those are very similar not identical right but very similar and those can be provided to the participant without a prescription.”

Before the process would require a prescription from the doctor to be able to switch the brands. Now families won't have to even walk in depending on what their needs are.

Galvan said they help families get educated on the different kinds of formulas.

“ Letting moms know what the proper formula mixing techniques are what the alternatives are how the alternatives are similar and or different can be very helpful and encouraging breast-feeding obviously is something that we want to promote as well but we know that that’s not ideal for every family," she said.

She said that another alternative is the size of the cans now.

“We also are providing larger can sizes, the state is allowing those flexibilities we don’t have to stick to the 12.04 oz sizes if mom can find the larger sizes that is something we could also do for her as well,” Galvan added.

The family could call in with any questions or concerns regarding the formula or their benefits.

