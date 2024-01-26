Human trafficking is the topic of training session for CCRTA employees and tenants

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and on Thursday morning the employees and tenants of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority concluded a training session on Human Trafficking Awareness.

Kristen Joyner led training sessions for staff and tenants at both the CCRTA Staples Street Center and Operations Facility on Thursday. Ms. Joyner is a member of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and has provided human trafficking training to thousands of people across the United States.

“Not on my bus. Not on my train. Not in my community,” enthusiastically pledged the group of Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) employees and tenants.

The employees of CCRTA began its campaign this year to improve human trafficking awareness for employees to provide a safer experience for everyone in the community.

“CCRTA recognizes the crucial role we play in the safety of our community. Our Board of Directors and the entire organization are committed to raising awareness about human trafficking. We will continue to work towards ending and preventing human trafficking throughout our service area,” said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888.

