Huge power outages on Westside, Southside of Corpus Christi

AEP Texas crews are being kept busy with power outages across two different sections of the city.

According to AEP's Public Relations representative Omar Valdez, the Westside dealt with two separate power outages - one off Greenwood Road and the other near Horne Road - that occurred around 6:21 p.m. Over 1,000 customers were impacted overall, but AEP crews have already restored power to half of the homes.

Valdez said that while they don't know the cause of the Westside outages yet, they are estimating that the repairs will be completed by 12:30 a.m.

The Southside of Corpus Christi experienced a power outage in the Weber and Holly Road area due to a downed power line. The outage occurred around 4:39 p.m. and about 815 customers were affected.

Valdez said about half of the customer's power has been restored, with the rest expected to be repaired by 10 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.