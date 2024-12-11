Holy Family Catholic Church to host celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Holy Family Catholic Church on the city's west side is hosting a celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Our Lady of Guadalupe is revered in the Hispanic community and is considered the patron of Mexico.
The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, and they include music, a folkloric dance presentation, mariachis, and much more.
It's a free family event at Holy Family Church, located at 2501 Nogales Street.
