Holy Family Catholic Church to host celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Holy Family Catholic Church on the city's west side is hosting a celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is revered in the Hispanic community and is considered the patron of Mexico.

The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, and they include music, a folkloric dance presentation, mariachis, and much more.

It's a free family event at Holy Family Church, located at 2501 Nogales Street.