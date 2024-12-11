Watch Now
Holy Family Catholic Church to host celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Our Lady of Guadalupe's Feast is on Dec. 12, and Holy Family Catholic Church is hosting an event at its church on Wednesday night.<br/>
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Holy Family Catholic Church on the city's west side is hosting a celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is revered in the Hispanic community and is considered the patron of Mexico.

The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, and they include music, a folkloric dance presentation, mariachis, and much more.

It's a free family event at Holy Family Church, located at 2501 Nogales Street.

