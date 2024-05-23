Hole in one for Westside neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Golf Coast Driving Range is the newest local addition to the golf scene in the Coastal Bend and it is located on the Westside of town.

Westside neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar spoke to one of the owner of this new addition and he hopes to bring more business on that side of town.

Unlike the game of golf, a driving range doesn’t count your swings.

“I think if we could just bring it (golf) to everybody it will just be a better place,” Carson Gulley, co-owner of Golf Coast Driving Range said.

Which is exactly what Gulley is doing.

“We strive to have the cheapest range balls in town because there is another range but we don’t have a golf course affiliated with us," he said. "We want to keep the price down and also there’s no reason to shoot to the roof. We’re here to support people."

He added that Corpus Christi is growing, and he and his partner would love to grow with it.

One day he and his high school friend (business partner) said 'man there is no driving range open right now,' so they decided to run with the idea. They recently opened up in September of 2023 and business is booming.

“There is no stand-alone anymore so we wanted to see if we could fill in that gap and maybe last a long time,” Gulley said.

But this is not your average range they offer several different targets.

“We have a car out there you can try and break a window out of and then we have different yardage markers with little hills. That you try and lay your ball on,” he said.

Naidy Escobar

Naidy Escobar

The best part is that you don't have to be a professional.

Don Phillips has been golfing for about three weeks and the range gives him the opportunity to take a swing at it.

“At least it’ll help me dial in on where I’m going wrong and when I get out to an actual course, I’ll know where I’m at with each club and be able to choose the right one based on where I’m at," Phillips said.

With only a few months to go before they reach their one year anniversary, Gulley said they have big plans to continue to grow.

“This is a place where you can come out with your family enjoy the outdoors and also be kind of active at the same time,” he said.

The Golf Coast Driving Range is open every day except Wednesday for maintenance each basket is 12.99 and golf club rentals are available on site.