History of the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center

Since 1993 the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center has been committed to helping families on the city's Westside.

Although the center has played a huge role in the Coastal Bend community it has served many families by bringing security, and stability to its environment. To the Westside Community, it brings a home, Teran said.

The center's mission over the years has been to celebrate and continue the Hispanic culture and legacy in the Coastal Bend. Esmeralda Herrera Teran, director of the center said it is important to have a place like this in the community.

The center focuses on building support for students in the area who eventually would like to further their education.

"We have an after-school program, we sometimes have math camps, stem camps, we have culture activities, we partner up with community educators that bring adult learning education," Teran said.

She added the center is going back to its roots. Built to serve the Hispanic arts for not only families on the Westside, but all around the Coastal Bend.

Terran added you never know who you are going to impact that is going to impact the world.

Mainly our work here is to provide that support through culture through education, counseling any type of support that a child a student, or a family might need

The Antonio E Garcia Center will be hosting its first annual Community Posada. Their goal is to continue to leave an impact in the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.