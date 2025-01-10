Gone But Never Forgotten: Corpus Christi community remembers Bobby Galvan Sr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "He was a giant in the industry around here," local musician and friend of Bobby Galvan Sr. Willie Mellon said while reflecting on his friendship with the music legend.

Many words can describe Galvan, but all who knew him seen to have the same feeling, including Mellon, who met Galvan while working at Sound Vibrations in the 80's.

“The music industry in Corpus Christi would not be the same without Bobby Galvan," Mellon said. "I actually cried this morning thinking about him. So, very emotional for me.”

Galvan was born to a family of musicians. His father, Rafael Galvan was the owner and founder of the Galvan Ballroom that opened in the 1940s on Agnes Street, located on Corpus Christi's Westside.

Galvan's was the first integrated ballroom in Corpus Christi, welcoming many iconic jazz musicians like Tommy Dorsey and Duke Ellington. The ballroom also introduced many Hispanic musicians.

For years, Bobby Galvan Sr. joined his brothers, Ralph, Eddie, and Sammy in a fifteen-piece orchestra ensemble, playing music around South Texas. Through he was known for his musical talents, it was his generosity that stood out.

“He said, ‘You want to buy a guitar don’t you,' I said, 'Yes, but I don’t have a job and can’t make money,'" President of KEDT, Don Dunlap told Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott, as he remembered his first encounter with Galvan. "He said ‘How about I finance that guitar for you, but you pay me $12 a month."

At 13-years-old, Dunlap rode his bike to the Galvan Ballroom and music store, hoping to learn the wonderful world of music. Opening the door of musical possibilities for Dunlap, Galvan did the same for others in the community.

He also partnered to teach music at local school districts. One of his mentees included West Oso High School Band Director, Carl Melton.

“His legacy will live on through the people’s lives that he touched," Melton said. "No matter what level musician you are or where you come in at economic status, he always treated everybody the same.”

Galvan was also pivotal in creating the Texas Jazz Festival. The annual event has brought thousands of musicians from across the country to the Coastal Bend. The Texas Jazz Festival has been going on for more than six decades.

“I would have to tell him, ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done.' If you wanted to have horn or trumpet, or a saxophone or a clarinet and you couldn’t afford one, he would make sure that you had one in your hand," President of the Texas Jazz Festival, Nick Martinez, said.

From giving back to his community to influencing a generation of musicians, Galvan's legacy will ring forever in the hearts of many.

