Girl Scouts Troop 9684 on a mission to complete 'Project Undercover'

Have you heard of Project Undercover? It's not a law enforcement operation but it is about helping the community. Project Undercover has been around since 2010 helping children in need.

Troop 9684 have been donating clothes, under garments, blankets, and much more to the rainbow room at child protective services on Greenwood.

"Project undercover is a project that girl scouts of greater south Texas has been doing for quite a while, probably about 13 to 15 years, and they collect yearly around this time in October, they collect items that children need from 0 to 18 years old," Andrea Bell, the unit manager for Troop 9684 said.

The Rainbow Room is where CPS caseworkers can get things like clothing or school supplies for children who are victims of abuse or neglect.

Grace Susik-Lascano has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten and said it makes her feel happy to help her community.

“I just want to help people they may need that extra like push, like they need a blanket, a jacket, anything to keep them warm and make them happy this holiday season,” Susik-Lascano said.

CPS investigators Geneva Gil and Melanie Fernandez said it's important to have donations because without them, they wouldn't be able to do their jobs.

“I can’t picture us doing our daily job without having all these resources here to help our families," Fernandez said.

"Without the rainbow room there would not be these kinds of resources, so it's very beneficial to the people that provide these resources for the kids and fund it so that way we are able to provide them with anything that they need," Gil said.

Susik-Lascano said although she grew up with everything she needed, she knows there are people out there that need help.

“I just want people to know that if you need help reach out to people cause I am sure that there are people out there that will happily help you,” she said.

