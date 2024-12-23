From ashes to action: Westside American Auto Body shop owner works to recover after fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Westside small business owner is grappling with the aftermath of a destructive fire that swept through his auto body shop Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Efrain Vasquez, the owner of American Auto Body Shop, has been in business for over 20 years, but this fire has left him with little hope to continue pushing for what he has worked for all these years.

“It’s been a struggle,” Vasquez said.“First of all, it’s hard to focus. When something like this happens, it’s difficult to stay clear-headed. But I’ve had a lot of support.”

On Wednesday night, the fire ripped through the shop, causing extensive damage, including the destruction of four vehicles. Vasquez was devastated, feeling hopeless as he watched his life’s work burn.

Unfortunatly Vaquez does not have insurance which caused him to call his clients with the bad news.

As of right now he has recommeneded themt to call their insurance which he knows could be a hassle.

" I have let my custimers know I will be here for them, as they come first for me,"he added.

He also added that thankfully out of the four vehicles that were completley a total loss, the customers were understanding after they processed the news.

“I thought I was done,” he recalls. “I was ready to give up. But since that moment, I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received.”

He said his family, friends, and even customers have shown up to support him.

His son, Michael Vasquez, has been by his side throughout this difficult time, helping his father rebuild not just the physical damage but the emotional toll the fire has caused.

“It’s sad. He spent most of my life building this place up, and to see it all gone, it’s really tough for him,” he said.

Despite the pain, Michael has remained strong, offering the encouragement his father needs to continue. He has been his backbone through it all.

“My son has been one of the strongest,” Vasquez said. “He knows how much I put into this business and how many times I put it before him. He’s been out here helping me every step of the way.”

The Vasquez family has been heartened by the support from friends, family, and even customers who’ve pitched in to help with the cleanup.

Vaquez is particularly grateful for the kindness of the community, family and friends. He said he has never been one to ask for help, but seeing how many people have reached out to him means the world to him- especially his customers.

" I wouldn't be where I am today without my customers, and I just want them to know that I really appreciate them," he added.

He also shared an important lesson from this experience: “If you have something connected that you're not using, disconnect it. A live wire can cause a fire, even if it’s not turned on.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire points to a faulty wire, and though the damage is significant, Vaquez is determined to rebuild it. He hopes to recover and keep his shop running for years to come.

As the Vasquez family begins the long road to recovery, Efrain’s gratitude for the community support has helped restore a glimmer of hope during this time.

If you would like to help out the Vaquez familyclick here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.