Former school site to become new housing development in Corpus Christi

New housing opportunities are coming to Corpus Christi's westside through the Palms at Morris and Revitalization Initiative.

Construction is already underway at the former site of Lamar Elementary School at Morris and 19th Street.

The City of Corpus Christi, in partnership with Prospera Housing Community Services, will host a project unveiling ceremony at the location on Friday morning.

The Ed Rachal Foundation purchased the old Lamar Elementary School property and donated the site to the city for the construction of new housing.

"You're gonna have single family residence there so you'll have the option to rent or purchase, you'll have multi-family residence and seniors so it really is, that is a, I think that's going to be a gem for my, my district," said Everett Roy, District 1 Council Member.

Roy says bringing people into that part of the city will help deter crime. He adds there will also be what he described as a small police department outpost for officers on bike patrol.

