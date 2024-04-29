Expect a taste of Hi-Ho at Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In November we told you about a fire that occurred at the iconic Hi-Ho restaurantbut things are now looking up for the restaurant.

After experiencing what felt like a nightmare, Rick Garcia the owner of Hi-Ho, tells us he has partnered up for the first time with the Buc Days Commission this year.

The Buccaneer Commission, a non-profit organization has been around since 1938. It supports and brings entertainment, education, and cultural events to the Coastal Bend.

"I always say when something bad happens there’s always good things that happen afterward," Garcia said.

Naidy Escobar

He said the fire was a minor setback for a major comeback, the restaurant was only closed for two weeks when it happened and now they are excited to provide something new for the community during the Buc Days festivities

"I’ve never done something like this, but I’ve lived here all my life in Corpus Christi and I’m so excited to see what Buc Days has in store for me," Garcia added.

Manager Ben Ponce De Leon said this opportunity is great for those who haven't yet experienced the food at Hi-Ho.

He added that the Buc Days committee reached out to them about being one of the vendors at the concession stands inside the American Bank Center.

"We will be able to provide the food after hours over there, so we’ll be out there from 5 to 10, Thursday through the weekend, and all next week at the Buc Days event," he said.

De Leon added that this is something they hope to be able to do for the entire community not only for the ones that walk into their restaurant,

Usually, the restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but they will be working after hours for the entire time of the festival.

Although they won't be offering their full menu, they will still provide some of their authentic Mexican food

"We’re going to be offering chalupas, enchiladas, beef, tacos, and guisada tacos, and there we will be having chips and salsa and nachos and lemonade and tea," Garcia said.

He invites the community to come out and hopes to make this a new tradition for Hi-Ho.