Elected councilman Eric Cantu aims for change in District 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eric Cantu is ready to shake up District 3, bringing bold plans for safety, animal welfare, and community change to the Westside of Corpus Christi

KRIS 6 News neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar spoke to Cantu to find out what his plans are for the Westside,

Cantu leads the race against Alberto Carillo III, winning 70.13% (10, 225 votes).

Cantu said the Westside of town is often overlooked he hopes to make a difference in the next two years.

"I feel like District 3 has grown zero for crime, and it's sad to say," Cantu admitted.

At the top of his list, public safety is number one, as he understands the crime rate on the Westside. He tells KRIS 6 News that putting more officers on the streets will make a safer and better place for families and their community.

“ We need to do better, we need to get. more officers in our streets and more EMS and fire fighters and paramedics we need to be able to have great response times for our people,” he added.

He also said another top priporty he will be bringing to the table is — making Corpus Christi a no kill shelter. But to do all of this he knows he needs the help of his council members.

" There are so many innocent animals that are getting killed every day because they don’t get adopted or they don’t get claimed, and I want to say that they have 14 days to be adopted or claimed, and they kill them after that." he said.

He touched on the importance of serving animals, but he also wants to help those who are in need —- the homeless.

But how will he do all of this ?

“ we need to go through the budget and figure out our wants versus our needs, and take our wants out and get all of our needs in there,"he said.

Making that another priority on his list, ensuring the right choice is made for District 3.

"I feel like District 3 has so much potential. I feel that there’s so much left behind on the table and there’s a lot of stuff going on in different areas but not in district 3," he added.

Cantu also added that he plans to work closely with other city council members to make sure things get done.

“We got to work on District 3; District 3 is the heart of Corpus Christi is where the working class people are,” he said.

Eric Cantu will be sworn into City Council in January of 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.