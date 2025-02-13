Dozens of professionals take part in West Oso High School's Career Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students at West Oso High School got some guidance on their future careers Thursday.

West Oso Independent School District held it's annual Career Day and dozens of business leaders and industry professionals including members of our KRIS 6 team spent the day talking with students about their careers.

Veronica Flores-Herrera, KRIS 6 News

Sports Director Larissa Liska, Neighborhood News Reporter Naidy Escobar, and News Manager and 1996 West Oso graduate Veronica Flores-Herrera spoke with students about T.V. news and a day in the life of a journalist.

Representatives with the City of Corpus Christi, Frost Bank, the Craft Training Center and the Texas Army National Guard were on hand for Thursday's event.

Larissa Liska, KRIS 6 News West Oso High School graduate and KRIS 6 Real Time Manager Veronica Flores-Herrera spoke with the students about the education and skills needed to become a journalist.

The event had a huge impact on students including West Oso High School student Olivia Villegas.

"It gives you an idea of all the other jobs that could be out there that you didn't think you could be interested in. Then, you know, these people with these jobs describe what there life is like and then you're like "Huh, turns out that is something I would be interested in," Villegas said.

