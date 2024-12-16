Del Mar College receives over $300,000 grant for Automotive and Technology Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott recently announced over $15 million in workforce training grants aimed at enhancing career education in Texas. Del Mar College received nearly $314,000, which will be used to upgrade its Automotive Technology Program.

The initiative is designed to better equip students with the tools and knowledge needed for high-demand careers in the automotive industry, including emerging fields like electric and hybrid vehicles.

“As new technologies come in how can we keep up with it and that’s where this grant goes into filling in that gap with helping us get some of the new equipment this focused around the newer technologies we see in vehicles today,” Paul Creacy, the department chair for the Architecture, Aviation, and Automotive program at Del Mar College, said.

Del Mar College was one of the recipients of the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant program. This program is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that Texas students have access to state-of-the-art equipment and training, preparing them for the needs of an evolving workforce.

Creacy said the the funding will provide students with crucial hands-on learning experiences. By integrating the latest technology into the curriculum, Del Mar is aligning its training with industry standards and future trends.

The funds will allow for the purchase of new tools and equipment for the college's automotive workshops.

Creacy highlighted that the focus will be on training students to repair and maintain both conventional and emerging vehicle technologies, such as electric and hybrid cars. This is essential as the automotive industry increasingly shifts toward greener, more sustainable solutions.

“We’ll be getting some different engine trainers, the new GM engine management system where essentially not only besides the vehicle, the entire engine is now up on a stand, where the students can see it without having to work around the frame,” Creacy said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the demand for skilled automotive service technicians is in demand. However, there is a shortage due in part to aging workers retiring from the automotive repair industry and others leaving the sector for different careers.

By investing in up-to-date training equipment, Del Mar College is not only improving educational outcomes for students but also helping address the skills gap that is affecting the automotive workforce.

Creacy noted that while some existing equipment may be downsized or replaced, this will ultimately create a more effective learning environment. Students will have better access to the tools they need, allowing them to get more hands-on practice during their courses.

The new equipment is expected to be in place by Spring 2025, with students benefiting from these upgrades as part of their curriculum.

