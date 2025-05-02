Customers say goodbye to Chachos after 24 years and get in one last order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Wwestside taco shop that's been serving customers for nearly a quarter of a century closed its doors today.

For 24 years, Chacho's Tacos on Ayers Street has been known for its tasty tacos and house specialties, such as the Almighty Chacho's Taco and the chicken fried steak.

Many long-time customers flocked to the restaurant Friday morning to place an order for the last time.

"I came in for my last taco. I've been coming here since I was knee-high to a duck. Both locations — it's a really cool family establishment. It's really sad that they're taking off. Not only did they have a lot of Corpus Christi heritage here, but they also have a bunch of music influence at the back end of it," said 30-year resident of Corpus Christi, Kyle Leon.

Leon says the workers at Chachos always welcomed him like family whenever he visited the restaurant over two decades, and they also served excellent food.

"If you talk to anyone in Corpus, it definitely has a reign of their big ol Chachos tacos to their challenges and everything. So, it's definitely a big part of Corpus Christi that's closing," added Leon.

Mary Gutierrez, who runs Chacho's Tacos, says the building's owner wants to sell it, but they plan to open a new location in the future.