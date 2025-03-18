Crews respond to fire at vacant house in city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A house fire that began on Blake Street near Baldwin Boulevard remains under investigation, according to the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a vacant house on the 2900 block of Blake St. around 6 a.m.

Officials say no other structures caught fire, although a vehicle parked by the vacant house caught on fire. There were no injuries reported.

Crews say there was damage to the back of the house, and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

