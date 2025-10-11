Crews battle house fire on the city's Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's Westside on Friday, Oct. 10.

It happened on the 4000 block of Prescott Street, near Moody High School.

According to officials, units arrived at a home with fire in the back of the residence. Primary and secondary searches were completed, both were all clear.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes, and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

No word yet on if anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out, of if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, and we'll keep you updated as we get more information.