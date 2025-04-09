Corpus Christi Police find two missing toddlers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 12:45AM UPDATE: According to the C.C. Police Department, the two missing children have been returned and are safe. They have been reunited with their father.

******

ORIGINAL:

The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help in finding two missing children.

According to Corpus Christi Police, two-year-old Namaari Moore and her brother, one-year-old Randy Moore Jr were taken from an apartment on the 2000 block of Gardenia Court near 19th Street and Mussett Street around 9:45pm Tuesday.

Corpus Christi Police Dept. Corpus Christi Police are searching for Randy Moore, Jr. and his sister Namaari Moore.

They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, 21-year-old Jasmin Nemec.

Police said Nemec took the two children and left in a vehicle. Investigators are working to gather details about the vehicle she was in.

There is an active court order that states Jasmin is not to have contact with the children.

According to Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, the children were in town visiting with their father.

Jasmin is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 165lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. She has a roses tattoo on her right arm and another unknown tattoo on her right thigh.

Namaari is a Black female, weighs approximately 30lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with pink, yellow and green lettering, and gray shorts.

Randy Jr is a Black male, who weighs approximately 25lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Namaari and Randy Jr. have been entered into the state database as missing children.

If you see Jasmin, Namaari or Randy, or have any additional information about this incident, call 911.

Information may be provided to investigators anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

