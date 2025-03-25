Corpus Christi ISD covers AP exam costs for qualifying students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD is helping students overcome a financial hurdle by covering the cost of Advanced Placement (AP) exams for those who meet the federal requirements for free or reduced lunch.

For students like Julian Garcia, a senior at Moody High School, the expense of AP tests can add up quickly.

"$100 for an exam is something we just can't throw around. There's other things I need for school, too," Garcia said.

Garcia has taken four AP exams throughout his high school career and has one more to go this semester. Thanks to the district’s support, he has been able to take the tests without the financial strain.

"I passed these tests thanks to the teachers and CCISD for really giving the students the chances to," Garcia said.

CCISD officials say they have covered the cost of AP exams for students who meet federal qualifications for free or reduced lunch for the past five years.

On Monday, the school board approved the purchase of over 3,500 students to take the exams across district high schools, including Moody. Passing an AP exam can earn students college credit, potentially saving families thousands of dollars.

"We cover the cost of that for them so that they have that opportunity to take that test," said Bryan Davis, CCISD’s Director of Advanced Academics.

Davis said that the initiative has led to an increase of over 1,000 additional AP exams taken each year.

For Garcia, these opportunities have paved the way for his future plans.

CCISD encourages families who have not yet submitted the free/reduced lunch form to contact their child’s school registrar.

