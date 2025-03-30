Corpus Christi continues to celebrate the legacy of Cesar Chavez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the morning of Saturday, March 29, the community gathered for the 24th Annual Cesar Chavez March and Rally.

The event, which honors the life and legacy of civil rights leader and labor advocate Cesar Chavez, featured lively mariachi music, delicious food, and a dedicated kids’ corner, providing a family-friendly atmosphere for all attendees.

The march and rally have become a significant tradition in the Coastal Bend, celebrating not only Cesar Chavez’s contributions to the labor movement but also the importance of education and community unity.

One of the highlights of this year's event was the participation of local leaders, including Nancy Vera, President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers. Vera took a moment to share why she chose to participate in the march this year.

"In times where we are unsure of our futures, today we celebrate the certainty of labor in our community, the certainty of children, and telling our children that we’re here for you, you’re our future, and we are going to educate you so that you can be successful in your lives," Vera said.

Cesar Chavez Day has a long history of being a day of reflection and celebration.

In 2014, it was officially recognized as a federal holiday, observed on March 31 of each year. The event serves as a reminder of the power of unity, collective action, and the importance of standing up for workers' rights.

As the marchers made their way through the streets, they were reminded of the sacrifices made by Chavez and others in the fight for justice and equality.

This annual event continues to be an important part of Corpus Christi’s cultural fabric, with participants reflecting on the progress made and the work still to be done.

The march was not only a celebration of Chavez's legacy but also a call to continue advancing the rights of workers, immigrants, and children in our community.

They hope to continue this march for many years to come.