Corpus Christi boxing legend Ernesto "Coach" Hernandez Chavarria Sr. remembered

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He never charged for training. He never asked for anything in return. But what Ernesto “Coach” Hernandez Chavarria Sr. gave to Corpus Christi was invaluable.

The longtime boxing coach and U.S. Army veteran passed away at the age of 69 from complications after gallbladder surgery.

He leaves behind a legacy rooted in discipline, community, and second chances.

Born in Corpus Christi in 1956, Chavarria joined the Army at 18 and spent 20 years serving in the infantry, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served around the world, even training Olympic gold medalist and heavyweight champion Ray Mercer during his time in the military.

After retiring in 1994, he settled back in Corpus Christi with his family. That’s when he took on what some may considered, “his second mission.”

Chavarria poured his time into boxing, not just as a sport, but as a tool to reach youth in need. Working alongside his own childhood coach, Joe Plata, he helped open and support several gyms across the city, including Coastal Bend Boxing Club, Puro Gallo Boxing Club, Al Fonzalez Boxing Club, and Chavarria’s Boxing Club.

“His impact in boxing goes way beyond boxing, it goes into humanity,” longtime friend and boxing coach, Jaime Cantu, said. “He used his military experience to motivate, discipline, and change lives.”

Chavarria’s goal was always to help kids from troubled homes avoid the wrong path. He was known for his strength, tough love, and deep compassion. His family tells KRIS 6 News he believed that charging kids for training would keep the ones who needed it most away, so he never did.

“He always said, “You know what I’m not charging kids because gangs don’t charge kids, so why should I charge them? His loss will be felt," boxer and owner of Corpus Christi Christian Warriors, Abel Rodriguez, said. "He loved giving back to the community, giving back to the kids. He loved helping everybody.”

To keep the gym open, Chavarria and his family organized community fundraisers to raise money for uniforms and tournament travel. Local businesses would also chip in to help.

Sometimes, Chavarria paid rent for the gym himself, up to $1,000 a month, just to keep the doors open.

Though semi-retired in recent years, Chavarria remained active in the boxing world, visiting local gyms, offering advice, and still dreaming of opening another gym one day. Fellow coach, Leo Pena, said they spoke just weeks before his passing.

“He really, really loved it. It wasn't just about boxing for him, it was showing these kids how to respect and build character.” Pena said. “We’re going to miss Coach.”

He didn’t just coach boxers. He stayed in touch with parents, checked in on school performances, and even confronted kids when they were slipping in school. Sometimes, principals would stop by the gym to ask how he was doing it and how he was reached kids who seemed unreachable.

Several community members were asked to describe Chavarria in three words, friends offered answers like:

“Full of life," and “Big heart.”

Chavarria’s family says he was most proud of three things: his family, the military, and boxing. While not every kid who trained under him became a champion in the ring, many went on to become leaders, fathers, and responsible citizens, and that, they said, is the real win.

