Commuters on city's Westside to be affected by road closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major road project will soon make it more difficult for some who travel through Flato Road from Bates Road to Bear Lane.

Flato Rd. will initially be closed from Bear LN, North, right before the West Oso High School.

There will be a new sewer system, water line, and storm drainage, as well as a new curb and gutter with a sidewalk with bicycle access

During the closure, West Oso driveways will remain accessible. According to Jaime Gutierrez with the City of Corpus Christi Engineering Services, the length of the closure will consist of two Phases.

The first Phase will be focused on the reconstruction of Flato Rd and they estimate it to take six to eight months for completion. The second phase will be Bates Rd and it will take about a month with weather permitting or other unforeseen events.

Drivers wanting to drive on Bear LN through Flato Rd will have to detour onto Fortune Dr. and S. Enterprize Pkwy.

Bates Rd., will be closed for repairs and resurfacing for a short duration at the beginning of the Flato Rd project. This work is being done to help it handle the extra traffic it will receive as an alternative route while Flato Road is partially closed.

Gutierrez said after the finished construction, it will be open to the public, and then construction will begin on Flato Rd., in front of the West Oso High School up to Bates Rd..

Although school is out this project will affect West Oso High School. The Coastal Bend Food Bank will not be affected as much since they have three entries.

The alternative routes are Fortune Dr., S. Enterprize Pkwy, N. Padre Island Dr, and Bates Rd can be utilized during the project.

Shane Rackley

The city said the roads will be closed starting Monday, June 10, and hopes the plans for this project to be done completed within a year.

