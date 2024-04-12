Coastal Bend resident Ben Mustafa remembered in community ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ten years ago, Ben Mustafa, a beloved member of the Coastal Bend community, was shot to death in his convenience store at the corner of Ayers and Brownlee.

Mustafa was just 59 years old when he was killed.

Three people were convicted of his murder. One of them, Daniel Garcia was sentenced to life in prison. Another person sentenced to 20 years and a third sentenced to 45 years behind bars.

Every year since that tragedy, there's been a "memorial walk" honoring him.

His daughter Jen Allende said their family is thankful that so many members of the community continue to show up.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.