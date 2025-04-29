Coastal Bend Food Bank adapts as USDA pulls bonus food support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As food banks across the country adjust to the loss of nearly $500 million in direct food support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Coastal Bend Food Bank is shifting its operations to ensure local families don’t go hungry.

Although the organization has not lost its direct federal funding, Executive Director, Bea Hanson, said the food bank is no longer receiving “bonus” food products provided through USDA programs. These products, often meats, dairy, and produce, were supplied at no cost and covered warehouse storage reimbursements.

“We don’t pay for the product. The product is free,” Hanson said. “But the government pays us for the storage in the warehouse. So if they don’t send us products, we cannot charge them for the storage either, so that’s what we miss out on funding.”

That missing support adds up. In a previous discussion with Hanson, she estimated the food bank loses out on nearly $400,000 due to the USDA’s decision to cut bonus distributions as part of broader federal budget tightening.

In response, the organization has pivoted to sourcing food directly from local vendors in the Rio Grande Valley. According to Hanson, the food bank now sends an 18-wheeler down south three times a week to bring back fresh produce.

While the change requires more coordination, Hanson said the new strategy helps keep costs manageable while also supporting Texas farmers and suppliers.

“I want to reassure our communities, our neighbors that we’re here and we are making sure that they’re not going to go without,” she mentioned.

Despite the cuts, the food bank continues to serve thousands of families across the Coastal Bend.

Hanson said community donations, both big and small, remain critical to keeping shelves stocked and operations strong. In their. efforts to keep food on the table, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is still in need of donations and volunteers. For more information, head to their website here.

