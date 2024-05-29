City of Corpus Christi hosted input session for Greenwood Westside Sports Complex improvement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department asked for input from the community about proposed improvements to the Greenwood Westside Sports Complex Tuesday evening.

The 2022 bond package approved by voters includes $4.7 million for those upgrades.

The improvements to the complex would also include the Wetside Pony League, Universal Little League and Sparkling sports fields.

During the input session many community neighbors were there to ask questions about the project or to state their concers.

Some neighbors brought up about safetyconcerns, others came with ideas and others were just excited to hear about the plan to make the imporvements.

"That is one of the things I been advocating for since we first started about two years ago is that we needed community input, that way we know what you all need, “ Citycouncilman for district 3, Roland Barrera said.

The plan is to install artificial turf fields, new dugouts, shade structures, scoreboards and upgrades to restrooms and concession stands.

Ruben Riojas one of the coaches for the International Westside League said his field is not one of the ones being considered for the upgrades.

"We came to see what’s gonna be done to help our fields at international Westside and then come to find out that we’re not even on the list to get work done," Riojas said.

Riojas tells KRIS 6 News he has been waiting for a response for over a year now. He added that his building is falling apart and nothing is being done.

"The problem is we have 39 teams that I have to squeeze in 39 games in a week with only two fields," he said.

Riojas hopes to continue to show up to meeting to remind the city that there are still children that play in those fields.

Community membersalso got the opportunity to vote on what special feature they want the complex to have. The list included an extra small practice field ,a playground,pavilion or a batting cage.

The input of the public will play a major role in deciding what is next for this project.