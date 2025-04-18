CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parishioners from Nuestra Señora de San Juan de los Lagos Madre de Iglesia Catholic Church brought the Passion of the Christ to life through a live reenactment that walked viewers through Jesus's crucifixion.

Church's 15-Year Tradition brings Passion of Christ to life through reenactment

The annual event, which the church has performed for 15 years, depicts what Jesus experienced on the day he was crucified.

Moises Romero played Caiaphas, the high priest who led the charge to condemn Jesus. For Romero, the role becomes a spiritual experience despite portraying a character on the "other side" of the biblical narrative.

"It's very important because people don't realize that a great man, actually, man God died for us... Friday is the time to silence, to repentance, to meditate on the passion of our Lord Jesus Christ," said Romero.

"It's very tough for me because I'm also Catholic and I know the hurt of Jesus. But God give us that spirit to become that person," said Romero.

Alan Castañeda, who suited up as a Roman soldier—a symbol of oppression in the story—sees his participation as a way to honor his faith.

"Honestly, it just feels like a huge blessing, man... not just for me, but my family as well... He died for us on the cross and He sacrificed Himself for our sins. And this is just our way of giving back to Him and the church," said Castañeda.

Both men believe the message of the Passion Play is one of hope and faith, regardless of where viewers are in their spiritual journey.

"If you're ever in an unfortunate situation where... you don't feel like you've got people on your side... turn to God. God is always going to be there, in your corner," said Castañeda.

The reenactment has become a meaningful tradition for the local community on the West Side.

