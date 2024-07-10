Church Unlimited Westside Missions hosts its annual backpack and school supplies giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Church Unlimited Westside Missions held their community backpack and school supplies giveaway, donating 672 backpacks to families in need.

Distributions started at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and finished at 1 p.m., with many parents and children participating in the event. Students could pick any colored backpack they wanted, and each backpack was full of essential school supplies. This included pencils, pens, folders, notebooks and earbuds.

Fernando Arevalo

In addition to school supplies, the church offered many services and products for families in need. This included haircuts, access to the food pantry, and hygiene products. Katherine Rosales, Pastor of Local Missions, says it's important to let people know there is always help out there.

“We are here. We are standing by you. You have a whole church that is here. Even if you don’t belong to our church, we want you to come. We want you to know that there are people praying for you. There are people cheering for you. And, you know, this is why we do this. We do not do this just because we want to give a child some tools to go back to school this year. But also to give the parents some hope. That when they go back to school this year, It’s not going to be empty-handed."

Fernando Arevalo

Church Unlimited Westside Missions has partnered with Del Mar College, Texas Workforce Solutions, and the Pregnancy Center to offer back-to-school, back-to-work, and parenting programs for those needing help getting back on their feet. Every Wednesday, the church also holds hygiene, clothes, shoes and food giveaways.

